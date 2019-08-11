|
Helen K. Popick
age 98, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Altercare of Louisville with her son at her side. She was born April 21, 1921 to Andrew and Mary Ferencz. She lived in Canton all her life and was a loving mother to her children. She was preceded in death by her son, Terry; daughter, Sandy and sister, Mary Izotic.
Helen is survived by sons: John Michael and Linda, Tim and Kathie, David and Miriam; grandchildren: Joe, Trina (Craig), John Paul and Cathy; great grandchildren: Joey, Bailey, Payton and John Thomas; brothers, Sonny and Charlie; and nieces and nephews.
Per Helen's wishes, there will be no services. Online condolences may be shared at: www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 11, 2019