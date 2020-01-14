|
|
Helen K. Smith
age 76, died Sunday after a short illness. Born in Keyser, W.Va., she had lived in Canton most of her life, was a member of Saint Mary Catholic Church (Canton) and volunteered at the Samaritan's Table.
Preceded in death by her husband, O'Neil Smith; daughter, Freida Smith; sister, Rose Runyon and brother, Glen Kalil. Survived by daughters, Tammy (Don) Koller, Helen "Toni" (Nick) Justice and Theresa Barbuto; seven grandchildren; sister, Alberta Spencer and brother, John Kalil.
Friends may call Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. A funeral celebration will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at Saint Mary Catholic Church (Canton). Burial will be in Saint John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Jan. 14, 2020