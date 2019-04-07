Home

Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
729 Cherry Avenue NE
Canton, OH 44702
(330) 455-7944
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith United Christian Church
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith United Church
3411 Richmond Ave. N.E.
Canton, OH
View Map
Helen Lopes


1940 - 2019 Obituary
Helen Lopes Obituary
Helen Lopes "Together Again"

passed away quietly on March 29, 2019 after an extended illness. Born in Alliance, Ohio, she was a longtime member of the Canton community and was loved by all who knew her.

Preceded in death by her husband, Eloy, she leaves to cherish her memory children, Leslie Compton, Larry (Darlene) Compton, Eloy Lopes, and Margo Lopes; nine grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of life will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11 a.m., Faith United Church, 3411 Richmond Ave. N.E., Canton, Ohio 44705. Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until time of service. The interment will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 7, 2019
