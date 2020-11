Helen Lucille Lohmann93, died October 24, at Haida Manor, Hastings, PA. She was born October 26, 1926 in Greentown, Ohio, a daughter of George Washington and Bessie Mae (Markel) Royer.She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 years, Edwin Martin Lohmann; parents; brothers, Kenneth, Ralph, William, Ernest, Russell, Albert, Robert, Paul and Roy Royer; sisters, Edith Gilbert, Mildred Royer, Margaret Radcliff and Bertha Huff; one granddaughter, Julie Donofri, and daughter-in-law, Virginia Lohmann. Also preceding her in death was her first husband, Harvey Fawver, with whom she had five children before they divorced. Helen is survived by her children: Ronald (Terri) Fawver, TX; Theresa (John) Homerski, PA; Glen Lohmann, OK; Cheryl (Paul) Elhard, FL; Rebecca Pittard, TN; Lonnie (Esther) Wengerd, OH, and David Kirkwood, MN; and grandchildren: April (Charissa Merrill) Homerski; Rhonda (Kenneth) Roysdon; Robin Linton; Ronald (Rachel) Fawver, Jr.; Paula Ed; Dusty (Preston) Chase; William, Waylon, Bruce and Krystal Wengerd, as well as many great grandchildren.Graveside services were held Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Yukon Cemetery, Yukon, OK. Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com . Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon, OK.