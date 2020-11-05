1/1
Helen Lucille Lohmann
1926 - 2020
Helen Lucille Lohmann

93, died October 24, at Haida Manor, Hastings, PA. She was born October 26, 1926 in Greentown, Ohio, a daughter of George Washington and Bessie Mae (Markel) Royer.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 years, Edwin Martin Lohmann; parents; brothers, Kenneth, Ralph, William, Ernest, Russell, Albert, Robert, Paul and Roy Royer; sisters, Edith Gilbert, Mildred Royer, Margaret Radcliff and Bertha Huff; one granddaughter, Julie Donofri, and daughter-in-law, Virginia Lohmann. Also preceding her in death was her first husband, Harvey Fawver, with whom she had five children before they divorced. Helen is survived by her children: Ronald (Terri) Fawver, TX; Theresa (John) Homerski, PA; Glen Lohmann, OK; Cheryl (Paul) Elhard, FL; Rebecca Pittard, TN; Lonnie (Esther) Wengerd, OH, and David Kirkwood, MN; and grandchildren: April (Charissa Merrill) Homerski; Rhonda (Kenneth) Roysdon; Robin Linton; Ronald (Rachel) Fawver, Jr.; Paula Ed; Dusty (Preston) Chase; William, Waylon, Bruce and Krystal Wengerd, as well as many great grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Yukon Cemetery, Yukon, OK. Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon, OK.

Published in The Repository on Nov. 5, 2020.
