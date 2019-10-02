Home

Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
HELEN M. CARTE


1928 - 2019
HELEN M. CARTE Obituary
Helen M. Carte

Age 90, of Mineral City, passed away Tues., Oct. 1, 2019. Born in Stickney, WV, a daughter of the late Callie and Ruby (Gunnoe) Smoot, she had been a resident of Mineral City since 1954. She had worked at the Dairy Bar in Mineral City for a number of years. Helen was a member of Mineral City United Methodist Church, Bolivar Chapter #368, OES and the Mineral City Senior Center which she served as President for nine years. She especially enjoyed her Sat. Girls. Preceded in death by her husband, Jess Carte, Jr., on Dec. 9, 1985; one sister, Lois Smoot; six brothers: Walter, David, Clyde, Boyd, Kenneth "Joe," and Don Smoot.

Survived by four daughters and two sons-in-law, Diana France, Beverly and Lum Keenan, Susan Van Meter, and Linda and James Oliver; one son and daughter-in-law, Jess and Lynne Carte III; one sister, Norma McNutt; two brothers, Guy Smoot and Shirley "Red" Smoot; 10 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Services will be held Fri. at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Home in Magnolia. Interment in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens. Friends may call Thur. from 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Helen's memory may be made to the Mineral City United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 105, Mineral City, OH 44656. Condolences may be left at:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330)866-9425
Published in The Repository on Oct. 2, 2019
