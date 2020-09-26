1/1
Helen M. Eder
1941 - 2020
Helen M. Eder

age 78, of Louisville, passed away Sept. 23, 2020. She was born Oct. 27, 1941 in Marietta, Ohio, daughter to the late Lawrence Burkhart and Opal (Mugrage) Herndon. She enjoyed time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and keeping up on the latest via Facebook.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Larry Wilson, Robert Burkhart and James Collins and sister, Betsy Gaetzke. Helen is survived by her children, Lisa (Brian) Slane, Mike (Karrie) Eder; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, David (Barbara) Collins and sister, Betty (Jim) Boeshko. There are numerous nieces and nephews also surviving. The family wishes to thank the Mercy Hospice staff and the nurses on the 7th floor at Mercy Medical Center for their care.

Due to Covid-19, close family and friends will be gathering Monday evening from 5-7 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be observed. Graveside service will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Those wishing to send their online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
SEP
29
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Sunset Hills Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
