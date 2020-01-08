|
Helen M. Haygood
Age 91, was called to glory on December 24, 2019. She was born in Massillon on December 4, 1928; a daughter to the late John and Ida Mae Henry.
She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Chester of Indiana, James, Leroy and Frederick all of Massillon. Helen is survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
Homegoing celebration will be held at Noon on January 10, 2020, at Shiloh Baptist Church of Massillon with Rev. Anthony Robinson officiating. Friends may call at the church from 11 to noon prior to the service. Final resting place will be at Massillon Cemetery.
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Jan. 8, 2020