Helen M. Lambert (White)
born in Davis, W.Va., on Aug. 4, 1935, passed away on May 24, 2020 in Canton, Ohio at the age of 84. In addition to working as a licensed practical nurse for many years, she devoted much of her life to raising her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was loved dearly by all and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by husband, Troy D. Lambert (married July 18th, 1952); children, Donald Lambert (Alberta), Carol Newsome (Doug), Sharon Smith (Mike), Karen Greig (Mark) and Ruth Williams (Tom); and siblings, Ron White and Bonnie Hedrick. She is preceded in death by parents, Hoye L. and Leona M. White (Ramsier); daughter, Laura; sisters, Carol, Lois, and Lillian, and brother, Ralph.
Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, June 4th at Reed Funeral Home, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, OH 44710. Covid-19 and social distance restrictions will be enforced. Graveside services will be at 12 p.m. on Friday, June 5th at Lambert Cemetery #2 in West Virginia. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jun. 2, 2020.