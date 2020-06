Helen M. Lambert (White)born in Davis, W.Va., on Aug. 4, 1935, passed away on May 24, 2020 in Canton, Ohio at the age of 84. In addition to working as a licensed practical nurse for many years, she devoted much of her life to raising her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was loved dearly by all and will be greatly missed.She is survived by husband, Troy D. Lambert (married July 18th, 1952); children, Donald Lambert (Alberta), Carol Newsome (Doug), Sharon Smith (Mike), Karen Greig (Mark) and Ruth Williams (Tom); and siblings, Ron White and Bonnie Hedrick. She is preceded in death by parents, Hoye L. and Leona M. White (Ramsier); daughter, Laura; sisters, Carol, Lois, and Lillian, and brother, Ralph.Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, June 4th at Reed Funeral Home, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, OH 44710. Covid-19 and social distance restrictions will be enforced. Graveside services will be at 12 p.m. on Friday, June 5th at Lambert Cemetery #2 in West Virginia. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721