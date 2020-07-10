Helen M. (Moore) Pickett
81 of Ottawa, passed away peacefully Monday, July 6, 2020 surrounded by her family. With social distancing guidelines in place calling hours will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, July 13th., at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Road S.W., Canton, Ohio. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park.
Helen was born April 12, 1939 in Graysville, OH, the daughter of Carlis and Opal (Gardner) Moore. Helen married Joseph R Pickett on June 21, 1958 in Canton, Ohio where they spent the next 58 years, moving to Ottawa in 2016. She was employed by Fisher Foods in Canton, Ohio for 40 years, retiring in 1996. She is survived by her loving daughter, Pam (Jim) Ceja of Ottawa; her brother, Donald (Dolly) Moore of East Sparta, OH; her four grandkids: Joseph Ceja, Lindsey Ceja, Jimmy Ceja and Leighann (Lee) Follis of Ottawa; three nephews and six great grandchildren. Helen was preceded in death by her husband Joe; her parents; her son, Joseph Ray Pickett III; and her brother, Ralph Moore. She was a hard worker that loved to gamble, play cards, travel with friends, watch movies with family, and spoil her grandchildren.
