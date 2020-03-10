Home

Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
View Map

Helen M. Young


1946 - 2020
Helen M. Young Obituary
Helen M. Young

Age 74, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly Sunday March 8, 2020 in Mercy Medical Center. She was born February 25, 1946 in Frostburg, Md. to the late Earl and Mary (Kendall) Clark and raised in Meyersdale, Pa. Helen retired from Mercy Medical Center after 30 years of service. She volunteered at the Zoar Historical Society and the Algonquin Mill. She was active in numerous quilting and rug hooking groups. Member of the American Medical Association and Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

Helen is preceded in death by one brother, Carl Clark. She is survived by two sons, William "Bill" (Debbie) Young and Daniel Young; two grandchildren, Campbell and Gus Young; one sister, Carol (Cecil) Petenbrink.

Friends may call Thursday March 12, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton. Condolences and fond memories may be shared online at

www.Sandersfunerslhomes.com

Sanders

330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 10, 2020
