Helen Mae SandersHelen Mae (Hoobler) Sanders, 95 of Louisville, Ohio, went to her heavenly home on June 24, 2020. Born in Canton, Ohio on June 19, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Olive (Boyer) and Vivian Hoobler. On June 6, 1948 she married Robert G. Sanders, who passed away May 14, 1987. Helen worked as a private duty registered nurse for 30 years. She enjoyed spending her free time growing flowers, playing the piano and being with her family, especially her grandchildren.She is survived by her son, David (Marie) Sanders of Newcomerstown; daughter, Norma Sanders of Louisville; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Sanders; and sons, Mark (Sharon) Sanders and Bradford Sanders.In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Alliance Hospice, 2461 West State Street, Suite E, Alliance, Ohio 44601. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences can be shared with the family online at: