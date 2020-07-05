1/1
HELEN MAE (HOOBLER) SANDERS
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share HELEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Mae Sanders

Helen Mae (Hoobler) Sanders, 95 of Louisville, Ohio, went to her heavenly home on June 24, 2020. Born in Canton, Ohio on June 19, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Olive (Boyer) and Vivian Hoobler. On June 6, 1948 she married Robert G. Sanders, who passed away May 14, 1987. Helen worked as a private duty registered nurse for 30 years. She enjoyed spending her free time growing flowers, playing the piano and being with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, David (Marie) Sanders of Newcomerstown; daughter, Norma Sanders of Louisville; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Sanders; and sons, Mark (Sharon) Sanders and Bradford Sanders.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Alliance Hospice, 2461 West State Street, Suite E, Alliance, Ohio 44601. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences can be shared with the family online at:

www.heritagecremationsociety.com

Heritage Cremation Society

330-875-5770

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
303 South Chapel Street
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-5770
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved