Helen Margaret Schmidt
(nee Weakland)
Helen Margaret Schmidt, 94, of Canton, passed away on June 27, 2019, from complications during surgery due to a tragic fall. Helen was born in Akron, Ohio, on March 18, 1925. After graduating from East High School, she went to work at Firestone as a "Rosie the Riveter" during World War II. Helen married John Schmidt on September 28, 1946. The couple then settled in Canton, where they raised their 14 children. She was a resident of Canton for more than 70 years. While her children were young, Helen devoted her time to being a mother and homemaker. As the children got older, she cleaned homes, babysat and cared for the elderly. Helen loved embroidery, puzzles, and reading. She was for many years an active member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. More recently, she had been attending St. Joseph's Church. She belonged to the National Council for Catholic Women, along with other Catholic organizations. She served as a Eucharistic Minister at Mayfield Manor, where she lived for more than twenty years.
Helen is survived by 12 children Frank Schmidt, Clara Strouble (Maggie), Barbara Reynolds, Victor (Donna) Schmidt, Mary Ridgway, Richard Schmidt, Charles Schmidt, James (Cheryl) Schmidt, Donna (Steve) Gwinn, Karl (Nancy) Schmidt, Patricia (David) Browning, and Helen (David) Jones; four siblings Sister Daniel Weakland, Verna Myers, Harold Weakland, and Donald Weakland; daughter-in-law, Carol Schmidt; over 50 grandchildren, and even more great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, along with other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Ida Weakland; her husband, John Schmidt; two sisters, Rita Clark and Agnes Hiltbrand; and three sons, Gerard Schmidt, Leonard Schmidt and John Schmidt.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 PM on Tuesday July 2, 2019 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church 4940 W. Tuscarawas St Canton, Ohio with Fr. G. David Weikart officiating. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Monday July 1, 2019 and from 10-11 AM on Tuesday at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
