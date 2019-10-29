|
Helen Marie (Marty) Gednetz
89 of Canton and formerly of Sebring passed away at her home on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Helen was born in Alliance, Ohio on February 25, 1930 the daughter of the late George and Viola (Soloman) Marty. She shared a home with her only child Kim and their five loving Dachshunds whom she adored. A graduate of Alliance High School and Salem City Professional School of Nursing, Helen devoted much of her professional career lecturing on drugs and addiction. She was a Member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Sebring and was active in the Altar and Rosary Society. She and her husband Jack owned and operated Gednetz Funeral Home in Sebring Ohio for over 40 years. Helen will be remembered for her great love of family, friends and being a wonderful homemaker; she loved to work outdoors especially taking care of her yard and flower beds. Her two major dislikes: falling leaves and snow (which will make anyone who knew her smile). Immense love and gratitude to Lisa (Doug) Meese, Mary Jean McCaffrey, Mary Jo Sowd and Tina Hill and Kathy Lombardi from Mercy Hospice. Helen and Kim could not have made this journey without any of you.
Helen is survived by her daughter Kim Gednetz of Canton, sister-in-law Marilyn Marty, her niece and nephew, Diane (Marty) Bates and Gary Marty. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Jack on December 12, 2005 and her dear brother Robert Marty.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring with Fr. Thomas Dyer officiating. Visitation will be held the hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Grandview Cemetery in Sebring. Memorial contributions can be made in Helen's name to Dachshund Rescue of Ohio 726 East Main Street Ste. F, #142 Lebanon, OH 45036, www.dachshundrescueofohio.com. Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring.
(330) 938-2526.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 29, 2019