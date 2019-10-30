Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gednetz-Ruzek Funeral Home
126 West Vermont
Sebring, OH 44672
(330) 938-2526
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gednetz-Ruzek Funeral Home
126 West Vermont
Sebring, OH 44672
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Gednetz-Ruzek Funeral Home
126 West Vermont
Sebring, OH 44672
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Gednetz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Marie (Marty) Gednetz

Send Flowers
Helen Marie (Marty) Gednetz Obituary
Helen Marie (Marty) Gednetz

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring with Fr. Thomas Dyer officiating. Visitation will be held the hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Grandview Cemetery in Sebring. Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring.

(330) 938-2526.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.