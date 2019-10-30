|
Helen Marie (Marty) Gednetz
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring with Fr. Thomas Dyer officiating. Visitation will be held the hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Grandview Cemetery in Sebring. Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring.
(330) 938-2526.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 30, 2019