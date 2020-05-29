Helen Mary Simko (Polack)
passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at her home in Barberton after living to the blessed age of 95. Helen was born on a farm in Rootstown on January 3, 1925 to Andrew and Pearl (Tarby) Polack. Right out of high school, she was an actual 'Rosie the Riveter' riveting Corsair airplanes as part of the war effort. She also worked for Pyramid and Oak Rubber in Ravenna making Navy raincoats and assembling baby bottles. When she met her future husband, George, at the Jednota Club he almost fell off his bar stool because she was so beautiful. She married George Simko June 30, 1951 at Immaculate Conception in Ravenna. Helen was a 56 year member of St. Augustine Catholic Church where she participated in the Holy Hour Program, and she had a special devotion to Mary, saying the rosary almost daily. She also attended St. Francis de Sales on occasion. She enjoyed scratch offs, card parties, slots and playing bingo and euchre. Helen was a wonderful cook and baker making cabbage rolls and Kolatch (nut roll), decorating cakes and making hats. Helen also enjoyed bowling, giving out samples at grocery stores, polka dancing, traveling, taking pictures with her box camera and even made a trip to Slovakia. In addition, she loved tending flowers and growing and canning vegetables.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband George on May 28, 2004; brothers Joe, Andy (Dolores), and Ed (Greta) Polack. She is survived by her daughter Linda; son Paul (Cindy); sister-in-law LaVerne Polack; cousin Kay Kovalchik; many nieces, nephews, cousins and other loved ones.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Friday, May 29 at the Anthony Funeral Home, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S Main St in Akron, where a Rosary will be recited at 7:45 PM. Covid-19 restrictions are in effect: Everyone MUST wear a mask and maintain 6 foot distances from each other. Funeral services will begin at 9:30 AM Saturday at the funeral home with prayers, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 6th St NW, Barberton 44203 where the same Covid-19 precautions are in effect. A livestream of the services can be found at https://www.facebook.com/AnthonyFuneralHomes/live/. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Augustine Church or to St. Judes at stjude.org.
Published in The Repository on May 29, 2020.