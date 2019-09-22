|
Helen Mastrangelo Chappelear Landes
went to be with Jesus on September 10, 2019, after a severe respiratory infection. In 2007 she had relocated to McLean, Virginia, to be near her daughter, Jacqueline, with whom she had lived for the past two and a half years. The fourth child of Rose and Frank Mastrangelo, Helen was born in Washington, Pennsylvania, on September 18, 1922, where she attended Trinity High School. She eventually moved to Canton to work at Timken Co. as a "Rosy the Riveter" when World War II broke out. There she met and married her first husband, Jack H. Chappelear. They were married 23 years and had two daughters, Jacqueline and Germaine. Helen helped Jack build a small hauling business into a successful interstate trucking company. After Helen lost Jack in an unfortunate accident, she applied her flair for style by working in fashion retail sales. She later worked at Canton Malleable Iron Co., from which she retired with 20 years of service.
In 1974 she met and married her second husband, Renis G. Landes, a decorated World War II veteran. For 30 years they lived happily together in Massillon until Renis succumbed to cancer in 2005. Helen was a devout Christian and was not shy about sharing her deep faith. As an active church member she reached out to the suffering with cards and notes, and visited the sick in hospitals and nursing homes, always taking along a rose to leave with them.
In addition to her two husbands, Helen was preceded in death by seven of her eight siblings: Evelyn M. Calli, Mary C. Schumacher, Violet Mastrangelo, Frank Mastrangelo, Sam Mastrangelo, Pete Mastrangelo, and Emma Jean Curry. She is survived by her sister, Violet Johnson; two daughters, Jacqueline Chappelear (Peter) Boynton of McLean, Virginia, and Germaine Chappelear (Craig) Stinson, of Hartville, Ohio; four grandchildren, Charisse Mortenson (Michael) McElroy, Shawn Miller, Jarrod Miller, and Mikaela Stinson; and two great-grandchildren, Jacqueline McElroy and John McElroy.
Visitation will be at Money and King Funeral Home in Vienna, Virginia, at 2 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 3 p.m. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Money and King, 703-938-7440
Published in The Repository on Sept. 22, 2019