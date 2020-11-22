Helen P. Hulka98, a resident of Canton, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Helen was born in Wooster, OH, on July 9, 1922, to the late Harry and Leora (Stambaugh) Peters. She lived in Orrville, OH, until she married her husband, Martin Hulka, and then spent the rest of her life in Canton, OH. Helen was a member of Westbrook Park United Methodist Church and a past volunteer for the church's Meals on Wheels program. She worked at the Stark County District Library for five years prior to her retirement in 1985. Helen was very devoted to her family. She liked to travel, was an avid reader, and seamstress who loved to sew, crochet, and quilt.Along with her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Martin; and her son, James, Sr. Helen is survived by three children: David (Linda) Hulka, Beth (Thomas) Smith, and Sandra Hulka; and four grandchildren: Stephanie and Stacy Smith, and James, Jr. and Christopher Hulka.Per Helen's wishes, there will be no calling hours with a private graveside burial at Sunset Hills Burial Park. The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to the staff of Altercare of Navarre Center for taking care of Helen for the last three years, and to Absolute Hospice for her care these last six months. An online memorial can be viewed at: