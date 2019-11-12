The Repository Obituaries
|
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Helen P. Keller


1936 - 2019
Helen P. Keller Obituary
Helen P. Keller

83, of Detroit, MI, passed away on November 4, 2019, unexpectedly. She was born in Massillon on September 12, 1936 to Albert and Lucille (Perkins) Keller. Helen was a graduate of Washington High School, was a member of St. Paul Church of God in Christ. She moved to Akron then to Detroit.

She is survived by her sisters, Barbara Benson and Joyce King, both of Massillon; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Paquelet Funeral Home, Pastor Michael Rudolph officiating.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222

www.paquelet.com
Published in The Repository on Nov. 12, 2019
