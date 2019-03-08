|
Helen Pearl Ries
age 70, of Massillon, Ohio passed away Thursday morning March 7, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center following an extended illness. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Alexander Funeral Home in Millersburg with Pastor Dale Duncan officiating. Burial will be at Nashville Cemetery. Friends may call from 2 to 5 Saturday at the funeral home. Those wishing to share a memory or leave online condolences may do so at www.alexanderfhinc.com
Helen was born Dec. 8, 1948 in Massillon, Ohio and was the daughter of Curtis and Mabel (Arney) Martin. On April 7, 1974 she married James Ries and he preceded her in death on June 27, 1994. Helen worked in food service for Massillon Hospital. She loved family gatherings and enjoyed baking, she was known for her cheesecakes.
Helen is survived by her two children, Brian Ries of Massillon, Linda (Michael) Burgan of Dalton; two grandchildren, Lexus and Lindsee Ries; a great-grandson, Gatlin; a brother, John Martin of Welcome; a sister, Mary Ellen (Gary) Wagers of Killbuck and life long friends, Paula and Eli Troyer of Glenmont.
Alexander Funeral Home, 330-674-4811
Published in The Repository on Mar. 8, 2019