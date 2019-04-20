Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Helen Pearlman Obituary
Helen Pearlman 1926-2019

Age 92, of Canton, passed away Friday morning April 19, 2019 at the Aultman Compassionate Care Center. She was born on June 29, 1926 in Canton to the late Philip and Rose (Saltzman) Cohen. Helen graduated from Canton Lehman High School and attended Ohio State University. She then returned home to work at her family business, Bell Dry Cleaning. Helen then opened her own store, Appliance Parts Company, where she worked until her retirement. Helen was a hard worker, loved to gamble, and spend time with her family. She especially enjoyed going out to breakfast with her friends and family these past few years, especially at John's Bar.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; sons, Steven and Michael; daughter, Karla. She is survived by her daughter, Laura (Rick) Solomon of Canton, and son, Dean (Jackie) Pearlman of Canton; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 23 at the Arnold Funeral Home in Canton with Cantor Bruce Braun officiating. Final resting place is Canton Hebrew Cemetery.

Published in The Repository on Apr. 20, 2019
