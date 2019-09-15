Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Paul Catholic Church (North Canton)
HELEN (VANKO) PETRYK


1922 - 2019
Helen (Vanko) Petryk

age 96, died Wednesday. She was born in Coaldale, Pennsylvania to Charles and Rose Vanko. She graduated from Coaldale High School and worked at Atlas Company during World War II. Helen met and married her husband, Joseph, a World War II veteran. They made their home in Coaldale for many years. They were lifelong members of Saint Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church. Helen was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Among Helen's many talents was her love of singing in the choir under the direction of Betty Vincent. She was employed by the then Coaldale Bank until her retirement.

She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne (Bill) Lambert of North Canton, six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Mary Vanko. Helen was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Joe; son, Robert; sisters, Annie Hyduke and Rose Sabol; and brothers, William and John Vanko. We would like to thank all who touched her life especially the staff in Southern Hills at Saint Luke Lutheran Home. For them we are eternally grateful.

Family and friends will meet on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Saint Paul Catholic Church (North Canton) for a Mass of Christian Burial with Reverend John Keehner as celebrant. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Luke Lutheran Home. Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Sept. 15, 2019
