Lantzer Funeral Home
230 2Nd Ave Se
Beach City, OH 44608
(330) 756-2121
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Lantzer Funeral Home
230 2Nd Ave Se
Beach City, OH 44608
HELEN R. STUTZ

HELEN R. STUTZ Obituary
Helen R. Stutz

93, a resident of Brewster Parke formerly of Beach City, passed away, Sunday, April 21, 2019 following a period of declining health. She was born at Bever Falls, Pa, the daughter of the late Christian and Ida Hammermiester Bucholtz and an area resident 88 years. Helen was a homemaker, member of First Lutheran Church and lady quilters of the church; Beach City, State and National Grange, loved cards and word puzzles.

She was preceded by her husband, Russel A. Stutz in 2001; son, Timothy in 2008 and four sisters and one brother. She is survived by daughter-in-law, Christine Stutz of Beach City two grandsons, Christopher (Aimee) Stutz of Navarre, Stephen (Heather) Stutz of Lewis Center and five great grandchildren.

A service celebrating Helen's life will be held, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Lantzer Funeral Home, Beach City. Interment will be made in South Lawn Cemetery, Beach City. Friends may call from 10 to 11 on Saturday. Condolences may be made at www.lantzerfuneralhome.com.

Lantzer, 330-756-2121
Published in The Repository on Apr. 24, 2019
