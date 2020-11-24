1/
Helen Ruth Ott
Helen Ruth Ott

101, a resident of Brewster Parke passed away Nov. 19, 2020 following a period of declining health. She was the daughter of the late Isaac Ford and Eva Booth Welty and area lifetime resident.

A Homemaker, she was preceded by her husband, Quentin L. Ott; son, Quentin W. Ott; brother, George Welty and sister, Flora Bonham. Ruth is survived by daughter, Patricia Smith Of Brewster and daughter-in-law, Lynette Ott of Beach City; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Per Ruth's wishes cremation has taken place and no service will be held. Lantzer Funeral Home is Beach City is assisting with arrangements. To offer condolences and or a memory visit www.lantzerfuneralhome.com

Lantzer 330-756-2121

Published in The Repository on Nov. 24, 2020.
