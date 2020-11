Helen Ruth Ott101, a resident of Brewster Parke passed away Nov. 19, 2020 following a period of declining health. She was the daughter of the late Isaac Ford and Eva Booth Welty and area lifetime resident.A Homemaker, she was preceded by her husband, Quentin L. Ott; son, Quentin W. Ott; brother, George Welty and sister, Flora Bonham. Ruth is survived by daughter, Patricia Smith Of Brewster and daughter-in-law, Lynette Ott of Beach City; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Per Ruth's wishes cremation has taken place and no service will be held. Lantzer Funeral Home is Beach City is assisting with arrangements. To offer condolences and or a memory visit www.lantzerfuneralhome.com Lantzer 330-756-2121