|
|
Helen T. Cotopolis 1924 – 2019
Died peacefully on September 13, 2019 in Canton, Ohio, at the age of 95, following a brief illness. Helen was born on March 1, 1924 to Anthony and Caliopi (Chimples) Lambrakis. She and her sister Jane (Joe) Couto and brother James (Joanne) Lambrakis were raised by their beloved Uncle Mike Lambrakis. They all preceded Helen in death. Helen graduated from Canton McKinley in 1942 and received her Nursing Degree in Inhalation Therapy in 1964. She married Harry Cotopolis in 1945, and spent 30 years as an Air Force wife who traveled the world. He proceeds her in death.
There are three children: Toni Ann, Carol Lynne (John) Capocci, and James Michael (Rena) Cotopolis. There are five grandchildren: Brian (Nicole) Allen, Cassandra (Sergio) Iriarte, Matthew (Beth) Capocci, Constantine (Lindsey) Foradis, and George (Carrie) Foradis. There are so many family friends but Nikki Mankowski and Hiroshi (Hannah) Kumagai deserve special mention. There are six great-grandchildren: Samantha, Erin, Alexandra, Giovanni, Mia Rose and Milo Arthur. Helen was god-mother to 28 children and opened her home, heart and purse to many others. She worked countless hours as a volunteer for many organizations but among her favorites are the American Red Cross, Philoptochos, Blue Bark Family Services and the NCO Wives Club at various military bases. She will best be remembered for being the church tour guide at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church for over 40 years. Her love of church took her as a delegate to the Clergy/Laity Congresses in Atlanta, San Francisco, Boston, and Washington DC. Helen also represented the State of Hawaii and the United States Air Force as a delegate to the White House Conference on Children and Youth. Our beloved Helen leaves behind a beautiful legacy not only in the hearts of her family and friends, but also in the Orthodox Church. She will be deeply missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. She leaves the world a better place by having been here. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to The Landing of Canton, The Sanctuary Grande, the staff at the CCU Aultman, and Aultman Woodland Hospice. Donations may be made to St. Haralambos Building Fund.
Calling Hours are Tuesday, September 24th., between 5:00 and 7:00 (Trisagion at 7:00) and Wednesday, one hour before the Funeral Service on Wednesday, September 25th. at 11:00 a.m. All events take place at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery with Father Nicholas Gamvas and area clergy officiating.
(ROSSI, 330-492-5830)
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 20, 2019