|
|
Helen Theresa Sacco
Helen Theresa (Muhleman) Sacco, 90, of Louisville, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 13, 2019 with her family by her side at the House of Loreto in Canton. Born on Sept. 22, 1928 in Louisville, to Rudolph and Lorena (Haidet) Muhleman, she lived in Louisville and Alliance. A 1947 graduate of Louisville High School, Helen was employed at Isley's and worked as a telephone operator for Sears & Roebucks prior to starting her family. She was a member of Red Hats, Coleman Center Line Dancing Club, USS LST Association Auxiliary, Altar and Rosary Society at St. Joseph Church and Regina Coeli Church, and Marlboro Alumni monthly luncheon at Hartville. Helen loved singing and dancing. She was a great storyteller and was famous for her cooking, especially her spaghetti she fed to the Aviators football team. She enjoyed traveling to World War II Navy conventions with her husband, Arthur.
Survivors include two daughters, Rhonda (Tim) McCully and Rita Rust; three sons, Thomas, Robert and Ronald (June) Sacco; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a sister, Rita (Frank) Decaria; and several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death was her husband, Arthur G. Sacco, whom she married on June 10, 1950 and who died on March 20, 2013; two daughters, Deborah Marie Sacco and Cindy Shetler; four sisters, Rosie, Eileen, Emma and Betty; and two brothers, Amos and Paul; and her parents.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Rev. Matthew J. Mankowski, as celebrant. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery Fund, 427 E. Broadway St., Alliance, OH 44601 or to , www.st.jude.org . You are invited to view Helen's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories at
www.sharerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by the Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home.
Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home,
330-823-2159
Published in The Repository on June 15, 2019