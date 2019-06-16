Home

Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home
1000 S. Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
330-823-2159
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Burial
Following Services
St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery
Helen Theresa Sacco Obituary
Helen Theresa Sacco

The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Rev. Matthew J. Mankowski, as celebrant. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery Fund, 427 E. Broadway St., Alliance, OH 44601 or to , www.st.jude.org . You are invited to view Helen's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories at

www.sharerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by the Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home.

Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home,

330-823-2159
Published in The Repository on June 16, 2019
