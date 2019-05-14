|
|
Helen Willaman
age 105. On May 10, 2019, Heaven gained an Angel and the world lost one of the most amazing people many have ever known. And because she loved her family more than life itself she wrote her own obituary so the words we are publishing are from her <3
Helen was born on August 11, 1913 to Charles and Edna Rabel in the home of W.H. Hoover, which is now known as The Hoover Historical Center, in North Canton. She enjoyed her years growing up on the large Hoover Farm, which her parents farmed for over thirty years. Helen had four brothers, Arvine, Homer, Walter and Wilbur and one sister, Jeanette, who are all deceased. She attended Plain Center Elementary School, which was a one-room schoolhouse that was situated on the corner of 55th Street and Market Ave. Later she attended North Canton High; now known as North Canton Hoover High School.
Helen was married to Kenneth M Willaman and they were blessed with two sons James N Willaman and Kenneth Willaman and a daughter; Judy Willaman, all now deceased. Helen and Kenny celebrated 40 years of a very happy marriage before Kenny passed away in 1977. Helen's love for children inspired her to care for over 165 children over the years. Many still come to visit her and send cards and pictures of their families.
In her earlier years Helen did many needlepoints, cross-stitch and felt Christmas ornaments, many of the things she gave out as gifts. She also loved to make stuffed animals for children and over the years she made over 50 Koala Bears and 20 Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls. Helen was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and a passionate reader. She was always staying busy working on jigsaw puzzles; crosswords and recently she took up coloring and has done many beautiful pictures. Helen was an active member of the Zion United Church of Christ for over 80 years and she was a member of the Daughters of America for over 35 years.
She survived by her loving family, daughter-in-law, Ann Willaman, grandchildren Patricia (Mark) Garber, Keith (Peggy) Willaman, Kenneth (Renae) Willaman and six great grandchildren, and 5 great- great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Helen also had a special friend she lovingly referred to her as her second daughter, Mary Lou (Ross) Russo. All of these people will miss her more than she could ever imagine…fyi she did not write that part. The final line Helen wrote was, Please think of me fondly as you remember my life…..but everyone who has ever met Helen knows that this goes without asking.
A special thank you goes out to the staff and residents at Windsor Medical Center who lovingly cared for Helen for the last 8 months. She enjoyed living there and loved you all very much.
Calling hours will be held from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave NW, North Canton, OH 44720. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday at Zion United Church of Christ, 415 S Main Street, North Canton, Ohio 44720. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Zion United Church of Christ or Helen's girlhood home that is now a museum, Walsh University's Hoover Historical Center.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 14, 2019