Helen Wolonsky
Helen Mary Wolonsky, age 92, passed away peacefully August 31, with her family by her side at Pebble Creek Nursing Home under the care of Summa Hospice. Helen was a very spiritual person devoted to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and her dogs. She loved to help others in any way she could, always offering her friendly smile to anyone she met. She was born in 1927 in Akron, Ohio to Peter and Margaret Kavali. She was a member of Queen of Heaven Catholic Church and enjoyed her Thursday afternoons preparing food with Labre Outreach Ministry.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husbands John Wolonsky and Thomas Mesaros; and seven siblings. She is survived by her children, Diane (Tom) Hied, Debbie Cannon, Paul Wolonsky, & Jan (Jerry) VanBeusecum; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; her sister Harriet Estel; sisters-in-law Joan Wolonsky, Josephine Warrender; and many nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, September 14, from 10 AM until celebration of her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Road, Uniontown, Ohio 44685. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Labre Outreach Ministry c/o Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, the , or Sunma Hospice.
(Anthony, 330-724-1281, anthonyfh.com)
Published in The Repository on Sept. 8, 2019