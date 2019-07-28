|
Helen Young (née Zovath)
aged 92 years, of Massillon, Ohio, departed this life July 17th, 2019 following a brief illness. Helen was born Sept. 19th, 1926 in Canton, Ohio. She attended McKinley High School. An avid athlete throughout her lifetime, she won numerous city-wide bowling championships and was a charter member of the Stark County Women's Amateur Golf Association. She was a passionate football fan, lucky gambler, and had a great interest in politics. Helen retired from the Hoover Company in 1986. She was particularly proud of maintaining an independent life and wide circle of friends in old age.
Helen is survived by her son, Gary (Judy) Young; daughters, Sue Young Vellios and Barbara (Dave) Rader; and grandchildren, Andrew Lonsway, Anna Abraham, Paige Young, David Vellios, and Elizabeth Vellios. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren and by her sister-in-law, Helen Zovath. She was preceded in death by her parents, John D. Zovath and Elizabeth Costo; brothers, Peter, John, Michael, and Joseph Zovath; sister, Mary Zovath Gonzalez; and granddaughter, Ashley Young.
Service private. Plans for internment pending.
"The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in Spirit." Psalm 34:18
Published in The Repository on July 28, 2019