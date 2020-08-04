1/1
Helga Watkins
1929 - 2020
Helga Watkins

Together Again

Age 91, passed away August 2, 2020. She was born May 29, 1929 in Nuremburg, Germany. She raised six children in Middlebranch, Ohio. Helga worked at Superior Meats and after retiring, she enjoyed life in Florida with her loving husband until his passing and then returned to Ohio to be with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George; daughter, Susi; son Dan; grandson Nathan Baker and granddaughter, Michelle Klinger. Helga is survived by her daughters, Jo Ann (Ron) Klinger of North Carolina, Patty George of Middlebranch, Ohio, Debby Anderson of Massillon, Ohio; son, Mike (Heather) Watkins of North Canton, Ohio; 11 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

There will be a private graveside service for the family at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Aultman Hospice. Those wishing to send their online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed Funeral Home

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
