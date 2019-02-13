Home

Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
1135 Churchmont St.
S.E. Canton, OH
View Map
Rev. Henry Dettweiler


1937 - 2019 Obituary
Rev. Henry Dettweiler Obituary
Rev. Henry Dettweiler

10/9/1937 – 2/8/2019

age 81, of Navarre, entered fully into the presence of his Lord and Savior at home after a brief illness. He was a retired carpenter, local # 285 and Pastor of Bethel Baptist Church.

Survived by his wife, Barbara; sons, Tim and Robert (Lisa); seven grand and seven great-grandchildren; brother, Wayne and sister, Ruby Tiller.

Homegoing celebration will be Friday at 4 p.m. in the Bethel Baptist Church, 1135 Churchmont St. S.E. Canton, OH 44707 where family and friends will gather from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. Memorials may be made to the church to assist the family. To read the complete obituary, please visit us at

www.SchneebergerFuneral.com

Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Feb. 13, 2019
