Rev. Henry Dettweiler
10/9/1937 – 2/8/2019
age 81, of Navarre, entered fully into the presence of his Lord and Savior at home after a brief illness. He was a retired carpenter, local # 285 and Pastor of Bethel Baptist Church.
Survived by his wife, Barbara; sons, Tim and Robert (Lisa); seven grand and seven great-grandchildren; brother, Wayne and sister, Ruby Tiller.
Homegoing celebration will be Friday at 4 p.m. in the Bethel Baptist Church, 1135 Churchmont St. S.E. Canton, OH 44707 where family and friends will gather from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. Memorials may be made to the church to assist the family. To read the complete obituary, please visit us at
Published in The Repository on Feb. 13, 2019