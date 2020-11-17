Henry John Aventino
"TOGETHER AGAIN"
82, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. He was born July 14, 1938 in Canton, to the late John and Irene (Gakat) Aventino. John graduated from McKinley High School in 1956 then served four years in the United States Marine Corp. He then worked at Republic Steel, Drop Forge and Union Metal. Later in life, John was the owner of Pro-Putt Miniature Golf Course. John's favorite hobbies were golf and playing cards. He also enjoyed treating his family to breakfast at local restaurants. But the real love of his life was his wife, Neva Jo; and his entire family.
Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Neva; his brother, Thomas; his brothers-in-law, Ernest Vanicek and George Milnes. John is survived by his siblings: Larry (Gerri), Robert (Chris), Patricia Vanicek, and Linda Milnes. Also surviving is his step-daughter, Roxanna (Mark) Brockert; grandchildren: Sara Beth (Jorge) Arganza, Kenneth Brockert II, Robert (Julie) Brockert, Gabriella (David) Wilson; great-grandchildren: Declin, Leland and Delaney; numerous nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services will be held for the family due to COVID-19. Burial with family and military honors will be at Calvary Cemetery. Services will be Live Streamed for the public on Wednesday at 11 a.m. by going to: www.paquelet.com
and clicking the facebook link on John's obituary page. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's name to your favorite charity
.
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home,
330-833-4839