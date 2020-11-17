1/1
HENRY JOHN AVENTINO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HENRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry John Aventino

"TOGETHER AGAIN"

82, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. He was born July 14, 1938 in Canton, to the late John and Irene (Gakat) Aventino. John graduated from McKinley High School in 1956 then served four years in the United States Marine Corp. He then worked at Republic Steel, Drop Forge and Union Metal. Later in life, John was the owner of Pro-Putt Miniature Golf Course. John's favorite hobbies were golf and playing cards. He also enjoyed treating his family to breakfast at local restaurants. But the real love of his life was his wife, Neva Jo; and his entire family.

Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Neva; his brother, Thomas; his brothers-in-law, Ernest Vanicek and George Milnes. John is survived by his siblings: Larry (Gerri), Robert (Chris), Patricia Vanicek, and Linda Milnes. Also surviving is his step-daughter, Roxanna (Mark) Brockert; grandchildren: Sara Beth (Jorge) Arganza, Kenneth Brockert II, Robert (Julie) Brockert, Gabriella (David) Wilson; great-grandchildren: Declin, Leland and Delaney; numerous nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held for the family due to COVID-19. Burial with family and military honors will be at Calvary Cemetery. Services will be Live Streamed for the public on Wednesday at 11 a.m. by going to: www.paquelet.com and clicking the facebook link on John's obituary page. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's name to your favorite charity.

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home,

330-833-4839

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paquelet Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home Massillon

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved