Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:45 PM
St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Mattes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry O. Mattes


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry O. Mattes Obituary
Henry O. Mattes

age 96 of Canton passed away Sunday December 1, 2019. Born in Canton on May 15, 1923 to the late Samuel and Katrina (Kraus) Mattes, he graduated from Timken Vocational High in 1941. He was a World War II Veteran serving in the European Theatre. Henry attended Mount Union college for two years and graduated from Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy with a B.S. in Metallurgical Engineering. He was employed by Republic Steel retiring in 1983 after 33 years of service. He was manager of Operations for the Special Metals Division of Republic Steel. He was a 32nd Degree Mason belonging to Lathrop Lodge #676, Scottish Rite Valley of Canton and Al Koran Shrine. He was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity, Lifetime member Timken High School Alumni Association, Fraternal Order of Eagles #2370, Sacchsenheim club, Republic Steel Retirees Club. He is a member of St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church and former member of Zion Lutheran Church in Canton. Preceded in death by his parents; brothers Samuel, Albert and Michael; Infant son Scott Henry; and daughter Cassandra (Cassie).

Survived by his wife (Thelma Hanna) of 71 years; son and daughter-in-law Mark and Cynthia Mattes of New Palestine, IN; grandson Scott of Denver, CO; granddaughter Kimberly and husband Major Carlo Cappella, along with great grandsons- Enzo, Massimo, Dario, and Nico Capella all of Ft. Levenworth, KS; granddaughter Jamie and husband Dr. David Turer, along with great granddaughter Aurora and great grandsons Jackson and Remington Turer all of Pittsburg, PA; niece Nancy Mattes and extended family Nancy Schoenbaum along with son Eric and daughter Heidi Sprague.

Masonic Services will be held at 2:45 PM on Saturday, Dec 7th at St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church followed by calling hours from 3:00 – 4:00 PM and a Memorial Service beginning at 4:00 PM with the Rev. Dr. Bruce Roth and Pastor Herb Garnes officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the St Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church or Aultman Compassionate Care Center at 2821 Woodlawn Ave NW, Canton, OH 44708.

Arnold Canton, 330-456-7291

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -