Henry O. Mattes
age 96 of Canton passed away Sunday December 1, 2019. Born in Canton on May 15, 1923 to the late Samuel and Katrina (Kraus) Mattes, he graduated from Timken Vocational High in 1941. He was a World War II Veteran serving in the European Theatre. Henry attended Mount Union college for two years and graduated from Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy with a B.S. in Metallurgical Engineering. He was employed by Republic Steel retiring in 1983 after 33 years of service. He was manager of Operations for the Special Metals Division of Republic Steel. He was a 32nd Degree Mason belonging to Lathrop Lodge #676, Scottish Rite Valley of Canton and Al Koran Shrine. He was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity, Lifetime member Timken High School Alumni Association, Fraternal Order of Eagles #2370, Sacchsenheim club, Republic Steel Retirees Club. He is a member of St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church and former member of Zion Lutheran Church in Canton. Preceded in death by his parents; brothers Samuel, Albert and Michael; Infant son Scott Henry; and daughter Cassandra (Cassie).
Survived by his wife (Thelma Hanna) of 71 years; son and daughter-in-law Mark and Cynthia Mattes of New Palestine, IN; grandson Scott of Denver, CO; granddaughter Kimberly and husband Major Carlo Cappella, along with great grandsons- Enzo, Massimo, Dario, and Nico Capella all of Ft. Levenworth, KS; granddaughter Jamie and husband Dr. David Turer, along with great granddaughter Aurora and great grandsons Jackson and Remington Turer all of Pittsburg, PA; niece Nancy Mattes and extended family Nancy Schoenbaum along with son Eric and daughter Heidi Sprague.
Masonic Services will be held at 2:45 PM on Saturday, Dec 7th at St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church followed by calling hours from 3:00 – 4:00 PM and a Memorial Service beginning at 4:00 PM with the Rev. Dr. Bruce Roth and Pastor Herb Garnes officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the St Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church or Aultman Compassionate Care Center at 2821 Woodlawn Ave NW, Canton, OH 44708.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 4, 2019