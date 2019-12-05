Home

Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:45 PM
St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church
HENRY O. MATTES


1923 - 2019
HENRY O. MATTES Obituary
Henry O. Mattes

Masonic Services will be held at 2:45 PM on Saturday, Dec 7th at St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church followed by calling hours from 3:00 – 4:00 PM and a Memorial Service beginning at 4:00 PM with the Rev. Dr. Bruce Roth and Pastor Herb Garnes officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the St Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church or Aultman Compassionate Care Center at 2821 Woodlawn Ave NW, Canton, OH 44708.

Arnold Canton,

330-456-7291

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Dec. 5, 2019
