Henry O. Mattes
Masonic Services will be held at 2:45 PM on Saturday, Dec 7th at St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church followed by calling hours from 3:00 – 4:00 PM and a Memorial Service beginning at 4:00 PM with the Rev. Dr. Bruce Roth and Pastor Herb Garnes officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the St Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church or Aultman Compassionate Care Center at 2821 Woodlawn Ave NW, Canton, OH 44708.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 5, 2019