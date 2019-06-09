|
|
Henry P. Glennon
May 21, 1922 – May 27, 2019
It is fitting that on Memorial Day, the forces of heaven gained a distinguished veteran and member of the Greatest Generation. Henry, also known lovingly as "Hank", was born in Swoyersville, Pa., to Patrick and Lillian Glennon. The three great loves of his life were his faith, his country and wife, Clara. He was dedicated to all three throughout his 97 years. A man fond of holidays it seems, Henry met Clara on a blind date in 1947. It happened to be Valentine's Day and it would mark the beginning of a passionate relationship that would result in 71 years of marriage, three children, six grandchildren, as well as 15 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren. For the love of his country, Henry served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a Sergeant with the elite members of the 1st Raider Battalion. He and his men saw action on Guam, Guadalcanal and Okinawa, among other locations. Henry was not quick to talk about his time in the service, but his awards and medals speak loudly of his skill and valor. After his service, Henry was a foreman for New Jersey Power and Light, from which he would retire at 60 to help Clara run the family business, Glennon's Deli and Bake Shop. Devout in his Catholic faith, Henry was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and gladly served his community through their various projects.
Known in later years primarily as "Poppop and Nana", Henry and Clara relocated to North Canton, Ohio in 1994 where they enjoyed time with their daughter, Kathy Glennon Wise, her husband, John Wise and two children, Lindsy Wise Argenti and Jonathan Glennon Wise. Henry and Clara were active members of Little Flower Catholic Parish in Canton, Ohio. Over the years Henry and Clara took frequent trips to Palm Springs, Calif., to visit his siblings, as well as Aledo, Texas to spend time with his son, Wayne Glennon, his wife Debbie and their extended family. Henry was known to be quick with a joke, always offering a smile and a song to those around him. He was not a perfect man, but his dedication, decency and heart will never see their equal in the eyes of his family. His absence in this world is felt deeply by those who loved him.
Henry was preceded in death by his daughter, Bonnie; mother, Lillian; father, Patrick; sister, Helen Hudak and brother, Edward. He is survived by his wife, Clara and their extended family mentioned above. A celebration of his life and funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on June 15th at Little Flower Catholic Church in Canton, Ohio.
Published in The Repository on June 9, 2019