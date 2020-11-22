1/1
Henry Ray Allen
Henry Ray Allen

Henry passed away Thursday November 19, 2020 at the age of 79. He was surrounded by loved ones at his home in Wadsworth, Ohio. He was born June 22, 1941. He went to Glenwood High School and served in the Army from Mach 1962 until December 1967. Henry had a lot of Army stories and he loved telling them. He loved his horse farm days, golfing, old cars, and watching sports. Henry is together again with his wife, Nancy, whom he married September 25, 1965. They were blessed together for 51 years of marriage prior to her passing in June 2016.

Preceding in his death was his father, Henry William Allen and stepfather, Jacob Duffy. His mother, Ruby Sparks Duffy. Henry is survived by his son, Michael Duffy Allen (Renee) and grandchildren, Katie and Megan; his daughter, Tracey Rae Leatherman (Sean) and grandchildren, Madeline, Kendall, and Brock. His sisters, Carol Holich and Joan Spradlin also survive his death. Henry's smile and stories will be missed immensely. He loved his grandchildren very much.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday November 24, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home (705 Raff Road S.W. Canton, OH 44710) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Service and burial will follow at Wester Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Aultman Hospice. The family invites you to visit www.Reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guest book, and share fond memories.

Reed 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
