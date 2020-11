Henry Ray AllenVisiting hours will be held Tuesday November 24, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home (705 Raff Road S.W. Canton, OH 44710) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Service and burial will follow at Wester Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Aultman Hospice. The family invites you to visit www.Reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guest book, and share fond memories.Reed 330-477-6721