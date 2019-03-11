Home

GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Calling hours
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Funeral service
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Burial
Sunset Hills Burial Park
Canton, OH
Henry Rohr Obituary
Lawrence (Larry)

Henry Rohr

Funeral services will be Monday at 3:00 p.m. in the Gotschall Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Jonathan Tokosh officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Hills Burial Park in Canton on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Calling hours will be held Sunday, 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be sent to Disabled Veterans , and/or Hospice of Alliance. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at

www.gotschallfuneralhome

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Mar. 11, 2019
