Henry Shrock, Jr.age 80, of Hartville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, May 1, 2020 in the comfort of his home surrounded by family. He was born on December 9, 1939 in Greentown, Ohio, to the late Henry and Mary Ann (Miller) Shrock, one of 10 children. Raised in Ohio and Sarasota, Florida, he married his middle school sweetheart Dorothy Yoder. He was a Pastor and had a construction business, and together Henry and Dorothy served in Youth With A Mission for 11 years in Hawaii, South Africa, and the Philippines. During those years he taught around the world about The Father Heart of God. They were blessed to adopt three additional children before returning home to Pastor in his home church in Hartville where he ministered for 25 years. Henry spent every day living out the Great Commision. Anyone who knew him would say he fought the good fight, he finished the race, and kept the faith. Now there is in store for him a crown of righteousness. II Timothy 4:7-8a. The legacy he has left behind is one that has left an impression on everyone he came into contact with. He longed for the day he would see Jesus face to face, and oh what moment that must have been.He is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Yoder); children: Beth (Leonides) Penaflor, Jr., Beverly (David) Abdul, Brenda (David) Gibson, Maria (Steven) Nuzzo, Vincent Shrock and Eva Mae Shrock; 13 beloved grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren: siblings Edna Wittmer, Melvin "Sonny" (Mary Ellen) Shrock, Erma Beachy, Noah (Dorothy) Shrock; brother-in-law, Ervin Helmuth; sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Raber and Carla Yoder; and many more family members and friends. Preceded in death by siblings: Sarah (Howard) Miller, Martha (Jonathon) Beachy, Emma (Raymond) Beachy, Mary Helmuth and Raymond Shrock; and brothers-in-law: Vernon Beachy, William Wittmer, John Raber, Ronald Yoder.An Online Memorial Service will be live streamed on Evermore Community Church Facebook Saturday 1 p.m., May 9th., for all family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Evermore Community Church. At a later date, the family will announce a Celebration of Life service in the church.Arnold, 330-877-9364