Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home
18000 Interstate 45 S
The Woodlands, TX 77384
(936) 321-5115
HENRY NIEZGODA
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
The Woodlands United Methodist Church
2200 Lake Woodlands Dr.
The Woodlands, TX
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
The Woodlands United Methodist Church
2200 Lake Woodlands Dr.
The Woodlands, TX
Burial
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Forest Park - The Woodlands
18000 Interstate 45 S
The Woodlands, TX
HENRY THOMAS "DUKE" NIEZGODA Jr.


HENRY THOMAS "DUKE" NIEZGODA Jr. Obituary
Henry Thomas "Duke" Niezgoda, Jr.

69, of The Woodlands, Texas, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019. He was born on September 16, 1949 in Painesville, Ohio, to the late Rita Marguerite (VonBessler) Niezgoda and the late Henry Thomas "Hank" Niezgoda, Sr.

Duke is survived by his wife of over 48 years, Vicki Niezgoda; daughter, Shelley (Jeff) Ivey of Cypress; son, Henry Thomas "Brock" Niezgoda, III of Houston; brothers: Von Niezgoda of Houston, Frank (Kathy) Niezgoda of Dallas, and Mark (Rose) Niezgoda of Dallas; and sisters: Teri Dew of Cleveland, Ohio, Niki (Richard) Green of Massillon, Ohio, Stefi McGinnis of Massillon, Ohio, Sheila (Ron) Oakes of Massillon, Ohio, and Julie (Steve) Toth of Cleveland, Ohio. Raised in Massillon, Ohio, Duke still followed his beloved Massillon Tigers every Friday in the fall, even after moving to The Woodlands, Texas in 1979, where he also adopted The Woodlands High School Highlanders and was a lifelong season ticket holder. Born and bred a Buckeye, once Shelley, and later Brock, attended The University of Texas, he adopted the Longhorns as if he were native born and had season tickets in Austin since 1996. Hard to believe, but he even rooted against Ohio State when they battled the Horns. His loyalty to his kids came first and foremost. An original member of the "TBDBs", Duke could always be found somewhere on Thorn Berry Place helping his neighbors, no matter how large or small the task. And after the work was done, he would entertain for hours with his encyclopedic knowledge and legendary delivery of jokes. In recent years, anyone that knew Duke could tell you that nothing brought him more joy than being PawPaw and bragging to friends and family about his grandsons, Tyler and Evan Ivey. Duke was their biggest fan at every sporting event, and just like with Shelley and Brock, he never missed an opportunity to be there to support them and spend time with his family.

Friends and family are welcome to attend the funeral service on Friday, April 5th., at 1:00 p.m., at The Woodlands United Methodist Church, 2200 Lake Woodlands Dr., The Woodlands, Texas, 77380. Burial will follow from 3:00 to 3:30 p.m. at Forest Park - The Woodlands, 18000 Interstate 45 S., The Woodlands, Texas, 77384. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you make a donation in Duke's name to the .

The Woodlands Funeral Home, 936-321-5115
Published in The Repository on Apr. 4, 2019
