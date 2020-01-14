|
Henry W. Isue
age 101 of Canton, passed away Sunday evening. Born in Export, Pa., to the late Dominic and Cora (Ventura) Isue, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia (Castellaneta) Isue; five brothers and two sisters. Henry was a 1936 graduate of Minerva High School. He was retired from the Ford Motor Company after 30 years of service.
Henry is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Henry A. and Peggy Isue; grandson, Anthony J. Isue, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
ROSSI (330) 492-5830
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Jan. 14, 2020