passed away unexpectedly on April 3, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Massillon on February 18, 1942; a son to Herbert E. and Audrey (Sims) Snowden. Herb graduated from Washington High School in 1960 where he was an avid basketball player and was accepted into the Amateur Basketball Hall of Fame. He went on to proudly serve in the United States Army from 1968-1970 and received an honorable discharge. Herb worked for UPS in Detroit and after retiring in 1995 he returned to Massillon. Once back in his hometown, Herb was very involved in the community. He was known for Snowman DJ Music Service and was also a representative for the Paquelet Funeral Home for 17 years. In addition, Herb was active with the Benchwarmers, Touchdown Club and SOS Line Dance.



He will be deeply missed by his mother, Audrey Snowden; Aunt, Kernola Arnold; special cousins: Cheryl A. Martin, Renee Reynolds and Keith Snowden; and a host of extended family and friends. Herb was preceded in death by his father, Herbert E. Snowden, Sr. in 1995; and his Aunt, Sallie Staples.



A Home Going Celebration will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church in Massillon. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Final resting place will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with full military honors for Herb's dedication to our country. Messages of support and sympathy can be sent to the family at: www.paquelet.com



Paquelet Funeral Home,



Published in The Repository on Apr. 9, 2019