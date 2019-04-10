The Repository Obituaries
|
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Massillon, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Massillon, OH
View Map
HERBERT E. SNOWDEN Jr.


1942 - 2019
HERBERT E. SNOWDEN Jr. Obituary
Herbert E. Snowden, Jr.

A Home Going Celebration will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church in Massillon.

Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Final resting place will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with full military honors for Herb's dedication to our country. Messages of support and sympathy can be sent to the family at:

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home,

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 10, 2019
