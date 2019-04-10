|
Herbert E. Snowden, Jr.
A Home Going Celebration will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church in Massillon.
Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Final resting place will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with full military honors for Herb's dedication to our country. Messages of support and sympathy can be sent to the family at:
www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home,
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 10, 2019