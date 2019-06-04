Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Herbert (H.J.) Markley

Herbert J. (H.J.) Markley of Bettendorf, IA, passed away on May 22, 2019 in hospice care surrounded by his loving family. He was a graduate of Phillips Academy, Andover, MA, received a BA in Economics from the College of Wooster, OH, and earned his MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College, NH.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Denise Easter Markley, son Evan(Samyukta), daughter Laura (Vincent Davidson), grandchildren Noelle and Elise Davidson, Sahil and Arjun Markley, and sisters Sheila (Pat Black), Maura (Michael Pollak) and Noreen (Maynard Timm). H.J. had a 35-year career with Deere and Company, retiring in 2009 as Executive Vice President. He also served on the board of Goldman Sachs Asset Management from 2013 to 2019.

Funeral services were held in Iowa on May 30th. H.J. was born on April 15,1950 in Canton, OH to the late Herbert and Nancy Markley.
Published in The Repository on June 4, 2019
