Home

POWERED BY

Services
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Bankert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert W. Bankert


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert W. Bankert Obituary
Herbert W. Bankert

Age 88, of Magnolia, passed away Wed, Nov. 13, 2019. He was born March 12, 1931 in Waynesburg and had been a life resident of the Sandy Valley area. Herb was a 1949 graduate of Waynesburg High School, and was retired from The Timken Co. Shipping Dept. He was a member of the former Waynesburg United Methodist Church and the former First Presbyterian Church of Waynesburg. Herb and his wife were long-time members of the Hall of Fame Fitness Center.

He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene M. Bankert, with whom he celebrated their 63rd Wedding Anniversary on April 21st; one sister, Jackie Lou Russell, and a very special cousin, Mark (Colleen) Bankert.

Services will be held Monday at 2 p.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Rev. Donald Bartow officiating. Interment will be in Magnolia Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -