Herbert W. Bankert
Age 88, of Magnolia, passed away Wed, Nov. 13, 2019. He was born March 12, 1931 in Waynesburg and had been a life resident of the Sandy Valley area. Herb was a 1949 graduate of Waynesburg High School, and was retired from The Timken Co. Shipping Dept. He was a member of the former Waynesburg United Methodist Church and the former First Presbyterian Church of Waynesburg. Herb and his wife were long-time members of the Hall of Fame Fitness Center.
He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene M. Bankert, with whom he celebrated their 63rd Wedding Anniversary on April 21st; one sister, Jackie Lou Russell, and a very special cousin, Mark (Colleen) Bankert.
Services will be held Monday at 2 p.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Rev. Donald Bartow officiating. Interment will be in Magnolia Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on Nov. 16, 2019