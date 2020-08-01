1/1
HERMAN H. MAYLE
Herman H. Mayle

Age 66, of East Canton, died unexpectedly in his home on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Born August 21, 1953 in Canton, Ohio, to the late Melvin and Mary (Wood) Mayle. Herman was an East Canton resident most of his life and retired from Republic Engineered Steel.

Preceded in death by a brother, Melvin Mayle; and a sister, Mary Boyle. Herman is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Kristy and Andrew Printz, Tabatha and Brian Battle; three grandchildren; six sisters; one brother; numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be planned for a future date at the convenience of the family.

Sanders Funeral Home

330-488-0222

sandersfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Repository on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
