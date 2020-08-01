Herman H. MayleAge 66, of East Canton, died unexpectedly in his home on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Born August 21, 1953 in Canton, Ohio, to the late Melvin and Mary (Wood) Mayle. Herman was an East Canton resident most of his life and retired from Republic Engineered Steel.Preceded in death by a brother, Melvin Mayle; and a sister, Mary Boyle. Herman is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Kristy and Andrew Printz, Tabatha and Brian Battle; three grandchildren; six sisters; one brother; numerous nieces and nephews.Services will be planned for a future date at the convenience of the family.Sanders Funeral Home330-488-0222