Hester J. "Jean" Fisher
joined her best friend and husband of 55 years on Sunday, June 23, 2019 following a prolonged illness.
Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Fisher, Sr., mother, Mary Moss, father, Cecil Clark Sr., step-father, Rex Moss and brother, Robert Walter Clark. Jean is survived by her children, Donald R. Fisher, Mary I. McIntyre, Barbra A. Fisher, Robert L. Fisher Jr. and Brittany Fisher as well as her sister, Carolyn Shankle and her brother Cecil Clark Jr., and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Calling hours will be Thursday, June 27 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Louisville. There will be a light lunch served at VFW Post #7490 on Columbus Road immediately following the committal service. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.
Published in The Repository on June 26, 2019