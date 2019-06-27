|
|
|
Hester J. "Jean" Fisher
Calling hours will be (TODAY) Thursday, June 27 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Louisville. There will be a light lunch served at VFW Post #7490 on Columbus Road immediately following the committal service. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory
330-875-2811
Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository on June 27, 2019
Read More