Hilda Bernice Poore



passed on to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. "Bernice" was born September 25, 1956 in



Canton, OH.



Services held August 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Zion Church of God in Christ at 1208 Sherrick Rd. S.E.,



Canton, OH 44707.



Masks will be provided and required.



