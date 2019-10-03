Home

Services
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
4275 Lincoln Way W.
Massillon, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
4275 Lincoln Way W.
Massillon, OH
Hilda G. Lower


1926 - 2019
Hilda G. Lower Obituary
Hilda G. Lower

Age 93 of Navarre, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Inn at University Village. She was born July 3, 1926, in Canton the daughter of the late Mike and Gisella (Helsdorfer) Schotsch. Hilda was a homemaker that also enjoyed volunteering at Massillon Community Hospital for over 40 years. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Red Lantern Square Dance Club, and Friendly Square Dance Club.

Hilda is survived by daughter, Ann (Richard) Shetler of Navarre; sons, Thomas (Pam) Lower of Massillon; Paul (Debbie) Lower of Dalton; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Brian) Melegari of S.C., and David (Torina) Shetler of Fla.; and great-grandson Foy Shetler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Foy M. Lower; sisters, Mildred Sicker and Minnie Krach.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 4275 Lincoln Way W., Massillon, OH 44647 with Pastor Katie Jacob officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m.at the church. Burial to follow the service at Sixteen St. John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Salvation Army 315 - 6th St. N.E., Massillon, OH , 44646 or Jude's Children's Research Hospital PO Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN, 38101-9908. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com.

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Oct. 3, 2019
